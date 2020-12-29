2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'

In February, personal trainer Vicky Brown was earning a good living, celebrating a significant birthday and thinking about her children’s upcoming exams.

Then, like many people, her world suddenly changed. As London went into lockdown, her business collapsed, her children’s school shutdown and the outdoor-loving single mum soon found herself struggling to keep her family fed.

So how does she reflect on what’s happened in 2020, and what has she learned from the experience?

This film, by Elise Wicker, is part of a series of films called ‘2020 and me’, a short series of films from around the world looking at how the events of 2020 have affected them.

Series producer: Dan Curtis