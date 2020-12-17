The UK was the first country to approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first batch of 800,000 doses began to be administered on Tuesday 8 December.

There have been some concerns and reluctance about taking the vaccine among ethnic minorities. Research from the Royal Society for Public Health suggests that 76% of the UK public would take the vaccine if advised to do so, but that number fell to 57% amongst black, Asian and people from minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Asians were the least likely to say yes, with confidence falling to 55%. BBC Asian Network asked listeners to send in their questions about the vaccine. The concerns raised range from the vaccine's long-term effects to whether the ingredients are halal or vegetarian-friendly.

Dr Abdul Mannan answers your questions about the vaccine in Sylheti. Find out more about the vaccine rollout in Sylheti here. You can also see answers to frequently asked questions in English by Divya Chadha Manek from the UK Vaccine Taskforce here.