'Christmas is here again' sung by schools around the UK
Teaching young children music has been a life passion for Emma Hutchinson. So when lockdown was announced she shifted to online teaching – and the impact this had on her children was stark. Her efforts to draw out something positive from the experience led to her writing a Christmas song.
To her surprise the song was chosen as the Christmas single for the world renowned digital platform for kids - Moonbug Entertainment. It is now being sung by school children around the UK.