The first-ever Covid vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and inoculations could start this month.

The UK government says certain groups will get the vaccine first, including people with underlying health conditions, those working in hospitals and older people.

But there have also been fears about the safety of these vaccines and the speed of the roll-out.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community in the UK to understand the vaccines in five languages: Gujarati, Urdu, Sylheti, Tamil and Punjabi.

Dr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi what you need to know about vaccines.