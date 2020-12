Toilets: Men’s, Women’s or Gender-Neutral?

Publicly accessible toilets in England are being reviewed by the government. It says evidence shows that an increasing number are being converted into gender-neutral facilities, which “disadvantages” women who already face “excessive queues”.

Felix, who identifies as gender-fluid, prefers to use gender-neutral toilets and has felt unsafe in men’s loos.

The government says its review will help “ensure there is a diversity of provision and facilities for everyone.”

You can have your say at toilets@communities.gov.uk