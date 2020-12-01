Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock reveals his step-grandfather died of the virus
The health secretary has revealed a member of his family died from coronavirus last month.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock said his step-grandfather from Liverpool contracted the virus and died.
He praised the city of Liverpool for its efforts to get the outbreak "under control" saying it meant "more than I can say".
Mr Hancock was speaking before MPs approved the government's latest tier restrictions.