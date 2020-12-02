Disabled children's long term development is being severely affected by the pandemic, a coalition of 80 charities is warning.

Research by the Disabled Children's Partnership has found that crucial education and health support has significantly reduced since the outbreak.

It heard from 3,400 families, with more than 800 of them saying their disabled child was not back in school full time.

The Department of Education said “the education, health and wellbeing” of students with additional needs remains a top priority.

Our disability news correspondent Nikki Fox has been speaking to one young boy who is desperate to return to school.

Shoot/edit: David Cheeseman

Producer: Ruth Clegg