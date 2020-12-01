As the second lockdown ends, businesses are still struggling to cope with Covid restrictions.

Owned by a husband and wife team, PapaKata organised events and weddings but the Yorkshire-based business lost 90 per cent of its revenue.

BBC Panorama has been following the company’s fight for survival.

You can watch BBC Panorama's 'Business on the Brink' on Tuesday 1st December at 8.30pm on BBC One, or anytime after on BBCiPlayer.

Produced by Matt Bardo

Digital edit by Larissa Kennelly