Patel: French police presence on beaches 'doubling'

The number of officers patrolling French beaches will double from next week to help stop migrants crossing the Channel, the UK's home secretary has announced.

It is part of further measures Priti Patel agreed in a meeting with her French counterpart on Saturday.

Officers will be aided by "enhanced" surveillance, such as drones and radar, to find smugglers and migrants.

Thousands of migrants have reached the UK in small boats this year.

The Home Office said 59 people on four boats crossed the Channel on Friday