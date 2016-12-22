'Gambling was as normal as breathing'

Charities who help problem gamblers say this year has been one of their busiest ever. But the number of women reporting gambling problems is increasing at double the rate of men.

Around 75,000 women in the UK are problem gamblers – spending hours betting online. Next year the Gordon Moody Association is opening the UK’s first residential centre for women due to an increase in demand.

Kerri Nicholls lost more than £45,000 due to gambling online.

For more information on issues raised in this story, go to the BBC Action Line.