'I was one of the last people to see him alive'

Twenty years ago, 10-year-old Damilola Taylor was stabbed to death with a broken bottle in south London.

His death shocked the nation and the memorable photo of the schoolboy smiling at the camera is an image that still conjures up confusion and sadness.

Two brothers, who were 12 and 13, were found guilty of manslaughter.

The BBC spoke to his friend Grace Boyega, who was one of the last people to see him alive.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.