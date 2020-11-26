The government has announced which tier of coronavirus restrictions different parts of England will come under, when the national lockdown ends on 2 December.

London and Liverpool be will be in tier two, while Birmingham and Manchester will be subject to the toughest tier three restrictions.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told MPs he recognised many people would have to continue making sacrifices.

He added that a successful testing trial in Liverpool, which was in tier three before the lockdown, shows that "the more people get tested, the quicker an area can move down through the tiers".