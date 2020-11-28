Injured military dog given 'animal Victoria cross'

A military dog who served alongside British soldiers in Afghanistan has been awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

During a raid, Kuno charged through enemy gunfire and tackled a gunman to save the lives of British soldiers fighting al-Qaeda. He was hit by bullets in both back legs, and lost one of his paws, becoming the first UK military dog to get custom-made prosthetics.

The four-year-old has been given the Dickin Medal from vet charity the PDSA.

