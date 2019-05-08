Police are warning parents they’ve seen a big rise in far-right groups grooming children online and Facebook says it’s banned more than 250 white supremacist organisations from its platform and Instagram.

One mother, Cath, says she felt like she lost her son after he became radicalised by online far-right groups, which led to him serving time in prison.

Callum Tulley reports.

If you are concerned that a member of your family is at risk of radicalisation, you can visit ACT early, a new website launched by the police offering advice on how to protect young people contacted by extremists on social media.