Paloma Faith has told BBC Breakfast she wrote and produced many of the songs on her new album, Infinite Things, from the basement of her East London home during lockdown, with the help of fellow producers and musicians remotely.

The 39-year-old said she changed some songs which had been written before the coronavirus pandemic because "some of it felt a bit inappropriate" and wrote about her experiences with family and friends "who ended up in lockdown becoming the most important people".