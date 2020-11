In the 1960s, Farrukh Dhondy and Leila Hassan Howe became activists in Britain's Black Power movement.

With racial tensions running high, many black Britons looked to American movements for inspiration.

They spoke to the BBC’s Amanda Kirton about how it felt to be on the brink of a revolution of change.

Please note that this report contains offensive language.

Senior Producer: Amanda Kirton

Researcher: Bryan Knight

Filmed and edited by Alex Dackevych