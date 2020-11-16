Meerkats on lawns, penguins in back gardens and a panda in a telephone box - a Devon village has been taken over by creativity and creatures.

In the face of Covid-19, Morchard Bishop primary school has struggled to fundraise through its traditional events, so a plan was hatched.

Households and businesses in the village created wild animal displays to form a safari trail around the village.

The money raised during half term is going towards Covid-safe Christmas activities for the children in the face of normal festivities being cancelled, and some money will go towards the school’s garden project.

Video Journalist: Harriet Bradshaw

Photos and footage provided by: Friends of Morchard Bishop Society