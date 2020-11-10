Charities supporting LGBT victims of domestic abuse say this has already been their busiest year on record.

LGBT anti-violence charity GALOP runs the UK's only domestic violence helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. It says some weeks the numbers contacting its helpline are more than double those seen before the first lockdown.

Stonewall Housing, an LGBT homelessness charity, says the number of people it supported in the first months of the restrictions was 82% higher than the same period last year.

LGBT people suffering domestic abuse often don't identify themselves as victims, leading them to suffer in silence.

The BBC’s LGBT correspondent, Ben Hunte, spoke to two survivors.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.