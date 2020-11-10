'Really exciting time' as Covid vaccine hopes soar

On Monday, it was announced that the world's first effective coronavirus vaccine had shown positive results in preliminary tests on 43,500 people.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech now plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of November - and a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year.

Professor Sir John Bell, from Oxford University, said it was "a really exciting time" and suggested we could have multiple vaccines available in early 2021.