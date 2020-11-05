Border problems: Out of one lockdown into another

People on the Wales-England border say they are in a "difficult situation" with new lockdown restrictions.

From midnight on Thursday, people in England people must stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave.

But on 9 November, the lockdown ends in Wales and people can travel again - but not into England.

