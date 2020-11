A second lockdown has begun in England, with four weeks of measures introduced to try and slow the rising number of coronavirus cases.

With people told to stay at home, here's a comparison of the roads and high streets across the country.

The 'before' pictures are from 4 November, the last day before lockdown. The 'after' pictures are from 5 November, the first day of the new measures.

