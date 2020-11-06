Scores of students at Manchester University's Fallowfield campus protested outside their halls of residence after waking up to find fencing being built around their campus.

The fencing blocked off green areas, restricted movement between buildings and blocked off some entry and exit points.

In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dame Nancy Rothwell said the fencing had been a safety measure and that there "was never any intent to prevent students from entering or exiting the site".

She apologised to students for not informing them it would be built before construction began and confirmed it would be taken down again the next day.

However, video taken at the protest shows students tearing down the fencing themselves.

