Charities supporting LGBT victims of domestic abuse say this has already been their busiest year on record.

LGBT anti-violence charity GALOP runs the UK's only domestic violence helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. It says some weeks the numbers contacting its helpline are more than double those seen before the first lockdown.

Stonewall Housing, an LGBT homelessness charity, says the number of people it supported in the first months of the restrictions was 82% higher than the same period last year.

LGBT people suffering domestic abuse often don't identify themselves as victims, leading them to suffer in silence.

The BBC’s LGBT correspondent, Ben Hunte, spoke to two survivors.

For more information on issues raised in this story, go to the BBC Action Line.

Filmed and edited by Ammar Ebrahim and Tobias Chapple.