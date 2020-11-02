Kate Wilson was in her twenties and involved in campaigns for social justice when in 2003 she met a fellow activist, calling himself Mark Stone. They had an eighteen-month relationship and remained friends until 2010 - when he was unmasked as an undercover officer sent to infiltrate the environmental movement.

His real name was Mark Kennedy and he was married with children.

The truth was discovered by another activist who had been in a a six year relationship with Kennedy.

Kate has learned that a number of other people she regarded as friends have also turned out to be undercover police officers.