Faith Mason‘s son, Neil Martin, was severely disabled, unable to walk and talk.

He died a month after his sixth birthday in 1969. Fifty years later it emerged that from the late 1980s, an undercover officer used Neil’s first and middle names and his date of birth to create a fake identity.

Faith believes the officer may have travelled to County Durham, where the family live, and visited the cemetery where Neil is buried to look at the headstone on his grave. She is now unable to go there and wants to replace the headstone.