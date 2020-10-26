Rasheed Graham dreamt of being a pilot since he was a child, but the pandemic has put hold on his future plans.

His dreams came true last year when he got a place on a fully funded pilots training course.

But his studies were stopped short as the coronavirus pandemic began, and he was told organisers no longer had the funds to support his training, with the only option to self-fund the remaining £60,000 course fees.

According to exclusive research done by the Centre for Economic Performance at the LSE, those aged between 16-25 have seen the worst effects of the pandemic on employment, being over twice as likely as older employees to have lost jobs.

The BBC’s Kash Jones reports.

