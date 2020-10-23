Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and his mum help out at foodbank
England footballer Marcus Rashford has visited FareShare Greater Manchester, which is naming a new warehouse in honour of his mother Melanie.
He has vowed to keep campaigning to extend free school meals, despite politicians voting against widening the scheme earlier this week.
