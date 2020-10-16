The national lockdown in March saw a rise in the number of vulnerable children being groomed to carry drugs across the UK for dealers - so called county lines gangs.

Now with restrictions tightening in places across the UK again the Children's Society is concerned that even more children will be exploited.

Three young men, who were lured in as kids, have been speaking to the BBC's Amanda Kirton about how they became caught up in the culture of the roads, as they call it.