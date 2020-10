The Liverpool City Region has become the first area to enter the "very high" alert level under the new system.

From October 14, pubs, bars, betting shops, gyms, leisure centres and casinos were forced to close.

Sue Hadley is blind and lives alone on the Wirral, one of the areas under the new restrictions.

Reporter: Ed Thomas, North of England correspondent

Shoot/Edit: David Cheeseman

Producer: Lou Martin