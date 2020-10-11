'You don't feel protected'

There has been a surge in reports of transphobic hate crimes across the UK. Crime statistics obtained by the BBC show that between the latest year - and the one before - there was an increase of 25%.

The BBC’s LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte meet with two people who, though their lives were changed by transphobic attacks, wouldn’t go to the police again.

