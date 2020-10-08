Abedi brother refuses to engage over bomb inquiry

The elder brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber has refused to say why he is not co-operating with the public inquiry into the atrocity.

The inquiry has heard that Ismail Abedi has declined to answer questions about his brother's radicalisation in case he incriminates himself.

The BBC located Ismail Abedi, 27, in Manchester, where he still lives, approaching him to ask why.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured in the May 2017 attack.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Earlier this year, younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed after being convicted of murdering all those who died.

Salman and Hashem had spent months preparing the attack - buying bomb-making chemicals, transporting their purchases around Manchester, and renting a flat to make explosives.

A public inquiry is investigating every aspect of the bombing.