The head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command has paid tribute to the "courage" of prison staff who responded to an Islamist terror attack in a high-security jail.

Commander Richard Smith described the attack as "callous".

Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and Baz Hockton, 26, have been found guilty of attempting to murder a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire on 9 January.