British Airways' last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed from the airport on their final flight.

The jumbo jets left the west London airport shortly after 8.35am BST on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched a live stream of the event on Facebook.

The airline brought forward the retirement of its fleet of 747-400 aircraft due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation sector.