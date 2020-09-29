Education minister Gillian Keegan has said she is unable to clarify details of new Covid-19 restrictions in north-east England, which will affect about two million people.

Asked about the rules on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said: "I don't know the answer to that question."

"I'm sure there are many people who could - I don't represent the North East," Keegan told Mishal Husain.

Households in Newcastle, Northumberland, Gateshead, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland and the County Durham council area had already been advised to avoid mixing but the new ban will be enforced with fines.

