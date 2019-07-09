Sir David Attenborough may have just addressed a virtual United Nations event made up of world leaders, but he's also found time to face up to a remote audience of smaller VIPs: kids.

After telling BBC Breakfast his hope for the future of this planet lies in the hands of children, some were given the chance to ask their burning questions.

It's ahead of his new documentary, A Life on Our Planet, which looks back at his 94 years exploring planet Earth's wildest places.

Read more: Attenborough warns leaders over extinction crisis