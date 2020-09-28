Test and Trace: 'I feel like I’ve achieved a big fat zero'

Alex Lee spent four months as a clinical contact caseworker with England’s NHS Test and Trace system.

In that time she spoke to only one person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The healthcare professional and former BBC journalist, became so concerned she agreed to film her experience for Panorama. She completed 27 shifts, most of them after the system went live in May and also encountered a number of technical issues which prevented her logging on or following up cases.

The Department of Health and Social Care says NHS Test and Trace has so far contacted almost half a million people and told them to isolate. It says any initial technical issues were "resolved quickly" and staffing levels are kept under "constant review".

