David Mason, whose daughter Louise Medus-Mansell was a Thalidomide victim, says investigative journalist Sir Harold Evans played a "pivotal" role in securing compensation for survivors of the drug scandal.

Mr Mason says Sir Harold, who has died aged 92, was a "wonderful campaigning journalist, and a thoroughly nice man, very popular with everybody".

He tells the BBC about his first "pivotal" meeting with the then editor of the Sunday Times, who pledged to help Mr Mason's campaign.