Boris Johnson has set out new restrictions for England including the closure of hospitality sectors at 22:00 BST and further rules on face masks.

The prime minister told MPs weddings would be restricted to a maximum of 15 people and said if leisure and tourism industries were not following the rules they, could be fined or shut down. Up to 30 people can attend a funeral.

It comes a day after the UK's coronavirus alert level was upgraded from three to four - after the government's chief scientific adviser said the epidemic was doubling every seven days.