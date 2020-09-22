Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said people should work from home again "if you can" to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Gove said the message had changed since July when Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged people to go back to work.

However, he denied this was an about-turn, telling BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin it was "a response to the spread of the virus".

