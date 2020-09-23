Mental Health: 'Kindness can help save lives'
When BBC producer Kamilah McInnis was at a really low point, she never expected to find a bunch of flowers left as a gift from a stranger.
She’s gone on a journey to find out who left them and about the other groups whose small acts make a big difference.
Help and sources of support for anyone affected by issues in this video can be found at the BBC Action Line.
Producer and reporter: Kamilah McInnis
Senior Producer: Tammi Walker
Video Journalist: Tobias Chapple