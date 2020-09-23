When BBC producer Kamilah McInnis was at a really low point, she never expected to find a bunch of flowers left as a gift from a stranger.

She’s gone on a journey to find out who left them and about the other groups whose small acts make a big difference.

Producer and reporter: Kamilah McInnis

Senior Producer: Tammi Walker

Video Journalist: Tobias Chapple