A BBC investigation has found criminals are setting up fake businesses on an industrial scale and successfully applying for government-backed Covid emergency loans - with no intention of paying the money back.

The Bounce Back Loan Scheme - or BBLS - was announced in April and is designed to help small firms stay afloat during the crisis.

Mark Telling had a £50,000 loan taken out in his name without his knowledge.

The Treasury insists banks are taking "appropriate precautions" and the government would take "criminal action against the most serious cases."

'My name was used to steal a government Covid loan'