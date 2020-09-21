Pitch invading alpaca 'absolutely adores football'

A football match was disrupted by an unusual pitch invader when an alpaca bounded onto the field.

Carlton Athletic's game against Ilkley Town in West Yorkshire on Saturday was halted for 15 minutes when Oscar escaped from a nearby farm and joined the action.

Attempts were made to entice him off the pitch with food, before a farmer managed to shepherd it home.

Oscar's owner Jill Howell told BBC Breakfast that he "absolutely adores football".

After the unusual delay, Ilkley went on to secure a 2-0 away win.