Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is experiencing a second wave of Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said he did not want further lockdown measures but "clearly when you look at what is happening you've got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in".

It comes as new restrictions were confirmed for Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire.

On Friday, the UK recorded a further 4,322 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

