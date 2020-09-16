BBC News

Being a fresher during coronavirus

The start of university life is usually a time to mix and socialise with fellow students and make friends. But with Covid restrictions in place, and social distancing a must, how can first year students make the most of their new surroundings?

We vistied the University of Hull, and spoke to a number of students who shared their experiences, and first impressions of university life in these unique times.

Produced by Alex Dackevych

Published
14 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Family & Education