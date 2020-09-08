Kirsty Coy-Martin has recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after 23 years serving as a police officer, including many years on a child abuse investigation team.

She says teaching her therapy dog, Scooter, how to surf has changed her life.

She now hopes to bring surf therapy to the emergency services.

