As part of our People's War series of reports, BBC presenter Sophie Raworth tells how her surgeon grandfather devised new treatments that allowed injured coal miners to return to work producing fuel vital to the WW2 war effort.

All four stories from The People's War series will be shown on BBC4 on Tuesday 15 September at 19:00 BST.

