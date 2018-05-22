The parents of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack, have been speaking about their feelings, as a public inquiry is due to start on Monday.

Twenty-two people died and hundreds more were injured when a bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Andrew and Lisa Roussos are calling for lawyers representing the bereaved families to be allowed access to private hearings concerning the security services.

They spoke to the BBC’s North of England Correspondent Judith Moritz.