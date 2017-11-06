A man has been sentenced for filming a naked woman in a hotel room while she was unconscious, following her five-year campaign for justice.

Christopher Killick, 40, recorded a 62-second clip of Emily Hunt in an east London hotel in 2015.

Prosecutors repeatedly told Ms Hunt what he did was not illegal, until a Court of Appeal hearing in January.

Killick, who previously pleaded guilty to voyeurism, was given a 30-month community order and fined £2,000.

At a Stratford Magistrates' Court hearing, he was also ordered to pay Ms Hunt £5,000 in compensation and put on the sexual offenders register for five years.