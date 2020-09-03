'Our whole life, our whole family’s fallen apart’

The family of one of the victims of a convicted sex offender found guilty of murdering two women, whose bodies were found in his freezer, have said "they can't breathe without her".

The remains of Mihrican Mustafa were discovered at Zahid Younis's flat in Canning Town, east London, in April 2019, along with those of Henriett Szucs.

Younis received a life sentence, with a minimum jail term of 38 years.

After he refused to return from the cells for sentencing, Ms Mustafa's family spoke outside the court.

Read more: Man who killed women and hid them in freezer guilty