The parents of Charlie Gard, who was at the centre of a legal row over his treatment before he died, have told BBC Breakfast about how the arrival of their newborn son has changed their lives.

Baby Oliver Gard, known as Ollie, was born the day after what would have been Charlie's fourth birthday.

Mother Connie Yates said: "I just feel that Charlie has had a massive part to play in making his brother healthy."

Read more: Charlie Gard's parents 'blessed' with baby boy